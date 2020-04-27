  1. Economy
Iran’s steel ingot exports up 26% last year

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Statistical tables showed that 6,908,000 tons of steel ingot was exported from the country in the past Iranian calendar year [from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020], registering a 26 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA), 5,493,000 tons of steel ingot was exported from the country from March 21, 2018 to March 20, 2019.

Of total steel volume exported last year, 4,836,000 tons of bloom and billet hit the target markets, showing a 24 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

A study of statistical tables indicates that 3,455,000 tons of steel products were exported from the country, recording a 16 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year.

Accordingly, 5,000 tons of steel ingot was imported into the country last year [ended March 20, 2020], showing an 82 percent decline as compared to a year earlier.

MNA/IRN83765549

  

