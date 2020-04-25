Iran’s crude steel output vol. up 13.2% in three months: WSA

According to the World Steel Association (WSA), Iran’s production volume of crude steel in the period hit a 13.2 percent growth.

Accordingly, the Islamic Republic of Iran produced 6,750,000 tons of steel from January to March 2020, the rate of which hit 5,691,000 tons in the same period of last year.

Based on the statistics released by the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO), Iran produced 2,250,000 tons of steel in Mar. 2020, showing a 14.1 percent hike as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

IMIDRO put Iran’s steel volume produced in March 2019 at 1,973,000 tons.

A number of 64 steelmakers in the world produced 443,030,000 tons of steel in three months of the current year in 2020 [from Jan. to March], showing a 1.4 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

These countries produced 147,054,000 tons of steel in March 2020, recording a 6 percent decline as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

MNA/FNA13990205000476