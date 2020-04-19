Focusing on non-oil export, govt.’s top priority in current year: Veep

He made the remarks late on Sat. in a meeting with the minister of industry, mine and trade, deputies and senior managers of the ministry and added, “non-oil exports should be put atop agenda as a serious and determining issue. Although the government has budget restrictions in this field, it will support non-oil export.”

Export to neighboring countries is the main aim of the government, he said, adding, “with the planning made in this regard, Iran must export $48 billion worth of non-oil products to neighboring countries by 2021.”

He pointed to the economic recession in post-corona era and said, “if the country faces any reduction in export of petrochemical products and metals in post-corona period, we should prepare ourselves to compensate shortfalls with more focusing on export of non-oil commodities and provide required currency resources.”

The Ministry of Industry managed to provide basic goods and commodities of people during coronavirus outbreak especially at the condition that Iran is grappling with economic war with the United States, Jahangiri stressed.

He went on to say the government will support private sector and those who are active in import and export as forerunners in countering sanctions and coronavirus condition.

MNA/4903741