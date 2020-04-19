Industry min. to focus on non-oil export this year, 'atop priority'

He made the remarks on Sun. in his meeting with the newly appointed minister of agriculture and emphasized, “the two ministries of agriculture and industry share common concerns for activating various production capacities. It is hoped that ministries of Industry and Agriculture will take giant stride for realizing objectives of ‘surge in production’ in the current year.”

He pointed to the non-oil export and added, “promoting export of non-oil commodities and managing imports are one of the pivotal programs of the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade in the current year. In this case, agricultural sector and its products is of paramount importance in terms of exports and accurate management of imports.”

Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is ready to establish necessary cooperation with the Ministry of Agriculture for providing basic goods and commodities needed by people in the country, Industry Minister Reza Rahmani emphasized.

MNA/4904269