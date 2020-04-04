Goods loading, unloading operations at 55% decline amid coronavirus outbreak: MPO

Outbreak of coronavirus and imposition of restrictions for transit of vessels and ships in borders of the country caused a significant 55 percent slump in loading and unloading of goods at ports as compared to the last year’s corresponding period.

According to the statistics of the Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO), some 2.86 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded in ports of the country from March 20 to April 4, 2020, showing a considerable 55.5 percent decline as compared to the same period of last year.

MPO also pointed out that loading and unloading operations in containerized sector, dry bulk, liquid bulk, general cargo and oil products have decreased 80, 40, 76, 70 and 52 percent respectively.

Some 6.41 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded in ports of the country last year [ended March 19, 2020].

MNA/IRN83737634