Eight ships take berth at Chabahar port for 1st time concurrently: official

The growing boom of maritime traffic in Chabahar Port indicates a bright and rosy horizon of sustainable development in this large oceanic port, he stated.

For the first time, eight maritime operations, including separating and berthing vessel, as long as more than 200 meters a day, were realized in this strategic port, Hosseini reiterated.

This issue shows that Chabahar Port is gaining its real status among other ports of the country and region.

Benefited from 30 strategic port equipment and facilities, Chabahar Port is considered as one of the most modern ports in the country, he said, adding, “these equipment and facilities play an important role in the growth of loading and unloading operations as well as import and export activities in this port.”

Concurrent with booming import and export of goods via this strategic port, maritime traffic also has experienced a considerable growth, he emphasized.

MA/4927293