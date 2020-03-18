Goods loading, unloading operations at 10% decline this year: PMO

Despite special emphasis of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) on increasing operational potential of country’s ports, loading and unloading operations declined about 10 percent.

Statistics indicate that 146.72 million tons of goods were loaded and unloaded in the country, showing a 5.6 percent growth as compared to the same period of last year but major volume of this growth is due to the discharge of dry bulk goods unloaded in Iranian ports.

The volume of loading and unloading goods in containerized section has hit 1.95 million tons since the beginning of the current year [started March 21, 2019].

Presently, Iran’s share of containerized operations in world’s ports stand at less than one percent.

MNA/IRN83719367