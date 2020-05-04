PMO resumes constructing port projects halted due to COVID-19

Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development and CEO of Ports and Maritime Organization [PMO] Mohammad Rastad made the remarks on Mon. and added, “immediate compensation of port projects halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has been put atop agenda of the organization.”

Rastad emphasized the need for serious action in the field of physical progress of these projects.

Speaking in a meeting with deputies of the Organization for technical and engineering affairs, held via videoconferencing, he stated, “PMO has focused on accelerating completion of port projects and it is hoped that all port projects of the Organization will witness salient physical progress.”

The minister of Roads and Urban Development has emphasized on activation of workshops according to the health protocols as instructed by the Ministry of Health and Medical Education, he added.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rastad pointed to the latest situation of Comprehensive Ports Plan in the country and added, “this comprehensive plan is in its final stage and will be finalized as a roadmap in line with developing and progressing Iranian ports by the end of Sept. 2020.”

