Iran, UAE trade underway by observing health protocols amid outbreak

Given the outbreak of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, throughout the world and the significance of ensuring the health and wellbeing of people, health protocols and sanitary regulations are executed in all countries while admitting and transporting exported cargos, he added.

Accordingly, health protocols are strictly observed with regards to admitting export cargoes of Iranian products to the United Arab Emirates and all Iran’s export goods are transported to the United Arab Emirates via refrigerated containers, Farzanegan noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the transport of products via air and added, “some airlines transport basic commodities from the United Arab Emirates towards Iran and effective steps have been taken in this regard.”

Iran’s export of fresh fruit to UAE is of paramount importance, he said, adding, “presently, Iran’s export of fruit to the Arab country is underway without any obstacle.”

MNA/4892753