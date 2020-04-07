Iran’s export volume of gas rises 26%

The latest official statistics showed that 17.5 billion cubic meters of gas were exported from the country from March 21, 2019 to March 20, 2020, the rate of which recorded a 26 percent increase as compared to the same period of last year.

According to the available information, cumulative sweet gas production volume of the country in last year hit 267 billion cubic meters, 112 billion cubic meter of which was consumed in household and commercial sectors while 42.5 billion cubic meters of which was allocated to major industries of the country.

Domestic power plants accounted for 60.6 billion cubic meters of total gas volume produced in the country last year [ended Mar. 20, 2020].

Presently, 80 power plants of the country are connected to the national gas network.

