Construction of 150,000-tons silo kicks off in Chabahar port

He made the remarks on Sun. and said, “construction of this silo in this port will increase the storage capacity of goods and products considerably.”

“We have witnessed the considerable growth of activities in this port especially in the recent one year due to the exertion of vast discounts in port tariffs.”

Increasing the capacity of storage and warehousing bulk products is one of the important measures taken in line with developing Chabahar Port, Rastad underlined.

Construction operation of a 150,000-ton silo has started in this port, he said, adding, “in tandem with the development and improvement of existing warehouse, the storage capacity of this port will be increased significantly.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, the chief executive of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) termed steps taken by the organization in line with the development of port capacities of Chabahar port ‘fundamental and significant’ and added, “once storage capacity of this port is increased, loading and unloading operation of grains will be relocated from Bandar Imam Khomeini (RA) to this port.”

In response to a question on the measures taken by PMO to prevent negative aftereffects of sanctions on the security of Iranian seafarers and sailors, he stated, “Port and Maritime Organization considers itself responsible for following up issues pertinent to maritime affairs and has thus far taken effective steps in order to nullify sanctions imposed on maritime industry of the country.”

