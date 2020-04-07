Export of knowledge-based products expected to surge this year: official

In an interview with Mehr News Agency correspondent on Mon., he said that the Office of International Business Development of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology has decided to support competent knowledge-based firms to be able to export volume of products to other countries.

Export of knowledge-based firms is always important, so, Office of International Business Development will pave suitable ways for competent knowledge-based firms to export their products to other countries, Hafezi emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the export statistics of products of knowledge-based companies over the past four years and added, “a number of 415 knowledge-based firms could export high volume of their products to other countries in this period.”

Central Asian countries and also neighboring states are mainly export target markets of knowledge-based companies, Hafezi stressed.

He put the volume of products exported by 250 knowledge-based firms in the past year [ended March 20, 2020] at $400 million and expressed his hope that export volume of these companies will surge in the current year.

