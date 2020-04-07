  1. Technology
Apr 7, 2020, 4:59 AM

Export of knowledge-based products expected to surge this year: official

Export of knowledge-based products expected to surge this year: official

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Deputy Head of the Office of International Business Development Masoud Hafezi said the export of products developed by knowledge-based companies is expected to considerably increase this year.

In an interview with Mehr News Agency correspondent on Mon., he said that the Office of International Business Development of the Vice-Presidency for Science and Technology has decided to support competent knowledge-based firms to be able to export volume of products to other countries.

Export of knowledge-based firms is always important, so, Office of International Business Development will pave suitable ways for competent knowledge-based firms to export their products to other countries, Hafezi emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the export statistics of products of knowledge-based companies over the past four years and added, “a number of 415 knowledge-based firms could export high volume of their products to other countries in this period.”

Central Asian countries and also neighboring states are mainly export target markets of knowledge-based companies, Hafezi stressed.

He put the volume of products exported by 250 knowledge-based firms in the past year [ended March 20, 2020] at $400 million and expressed his hope that export volume of these companies will surge in the current year.

MNA/4881756

News Code 157285

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News