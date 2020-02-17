Iran's annual shipping capacity at 12.5 million tons

According to him, in the current Iranian calendar year (as of March 21, 2019- present day), 14 million cubic meters of water areas ending to ports have been dredged.

"Some 16 million person trips have been made through Iran's waters this year," he added.

The official also informed that due US sanctions, Iran is to use its domestic capability to manufacture vessels.

As reported earlier, some $750 million worth of money, out of financial resources of the National Development Fund of Iran (NDFI), will be earmarked for manufacturing ship in the country.

According to data released by the Alphaliner website in April 2019, the Iranian shipping lines (IRISL Group) has improved its ranking from previous 21 to 19 among top 100 container/liner operators in the world.

