Markazi province nears $1 billion of annual exports

Director-General of Markazi Customs Administration Esmaeil Hosseini said the figures on the province’s exports show an 18% increase in terms of volume and a 4% decline in terms of value year-on-year.

Exports mainly included iron rebars, slabs, hydrocarbons, linear low-density polyethylene, polypropylene, high-density polyethylene, glass, crystalware fruit juice and potato chips, he said.

The province offers its products in over 80 international markets.

According to Hosseini, some 180,000 tons of goods worth 4.7 billion rials (around $110 million) were imported to the province from 58 countries during the past Iranian year.

The imports indicate a yearly increase of 10% and 17% in terms of tonnage and value, respectively.

Markazi province, consisting of 12 counties and home to 1.41 million people, is one of Iran’s major industrial and agricultural hubs.

MNA/IRIB2679144