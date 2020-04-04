Health min. praises Basij efforts in fighting COVID-19

For this purpose, the health minister penned a letter to Brigadier General Gholamreza Soleimani, the Commander of IRGC Basij Volunteer Forces on Sat. and thanked the relentless and unsparing contributions and assistance of Basij Volunteer Forces in implementing the national anti-coronavirus plan in the country.

He pointed to the wise instructions of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution regarding the acceleration of activities in the field of fighting against coronavirus and added, “although we will go through a relatively difficult path in fighting against the virus, we owe this success to the unity, amity, empathy and cooperation of Basij Volunteers Forces indeed.”

Despite tough sanctions imposed against the Islamic Republic of Iran, the country has made considerable progress in containing the virus as compared to other countries which enjoy economic prosperity, he said, adding, “it is hoped that Basij Volunteer Forces will continue contributions and assistance to the Ministry of Health until full eradication of the coronavirus has been achieved."

