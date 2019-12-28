Iran, Oman ink coop. agreement in shipping, maritime field

This cooperation agreement was inked by Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mohammad Eslami and Ali bin Masoud al Sunaidy Omani Minister of Commerce and Industry on Sat.

This bilateral cooperation agreement between Iran and Oman in shipping and maritime field will be notified as a law after being approved by the Parliament, he added.

The director general pointed to the main subjects of trade shipping and maritime transport agreement inked between Iran and Oman as follows: developing maritime cooperation between the two countries, promoting cooperation of shipping companies in the field of transport of goods between Iran and Oman and third-party countries, facilitating entry and exit of cargo and passenger ships in ports and also ports of third-party countries, protecting the marine environment, maritime-related trainings and also exchanging information and experiences, etc.

Taking advantage of transit capacities and turning into the transit corridor in the region is one of the strategic objectives of the country, he stressed.

Oman is of the countries that has always supported Iran’s interests in the international arena and has acted as a mediator, he said, adding, “the two countries have established amicable ties with each other which dates back to many years ago.”

