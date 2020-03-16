Global coronavirus updates: 169,610 cases, 6,518 deaths

The overall number of the new coronavirus cases outside China has exceeded that in China, where the pandemic originated from in late December 2019, according to TASS based on expert estimates in more than 120 world nations.

Thus, by now as many as 81,028 coronavirus cases have been reported from China, and 81,321 such cases from other countries. The mortality rate in China is so far higher than in the rest of the world - 3.95% against 3.79%. However, this index cannot be calculated precisely until the pandemic is over and all those infected recover, TASS reported.

The worldometers puts the number of coronavirus cases as of Monday at 169,610, with 6,518 deaths and 77,776 recovered.

Italy reported 368 new deaths from the coronavirus while the number of confirmed cases rose to 24,747, according to the country's civil protection authority said. The mortality rate in Italy has been reported at 7.31%.

Iran stands next with 13,938 infections and 724 deaths as of Sunday.

157 countries have been grappling with the outbreak since December. The biggest foci are Italy, Iran, South Korea, Spain, Germany, France, the US, Switzerland, the UK, and Norway.

Tehran says its fight against the outbreak is being severely hampered by US sanctions, calling on the United Nations to help lift the sanctions and end the US "maximum pressure" campaign on Iran.

