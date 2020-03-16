Iran receives Uzbekistan's consignment aid

The consignment includes pharmaceuticals and healthcare products to assist Iran with its fight against COVID-19, while the country is under the toughest US sanctions.

Foreign Ministry's Spokesperson Abbas Mousavi in a tweet on Saturday wrote, "Following the tweet of Iranian FM Zarif and his telephone conversations besides the efforts done by Iran's embassies, besides the aids provided by China, Turkey, the UAE, Germany, France, and the UK, some cash aid and medical equipment have been received from Japan, Qatar, Azerbaijan and Russia."

US sanctions have hampered access of Iranian people to the pharmaceutical and medical needs.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, urging the body to disregard Washington sanctions on Tehran amid coronavirus outbreak.

