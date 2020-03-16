Figures on fighting COVID-19 promising: Rouhani

Speaking on Monday at the session of National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, President Hassan Rouhani said, "The ministries of Health and Interior will be monitoring people for signs of fever starting tomorrow on checkpoints established on cities' entrance and exits."

He also appreciated the Iranian Leader and military forces that have always been at the forefront of all difficulties.

Appreciating the non-stop work of all medical staff in the country in fighting coronavirus, Rouhani praised the law-enforcement forces that have been very active these days.

Referring to the decision made at the session of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus, he said, "I still suggest people stay home and avoid unnecessary travels. If it is necessary to travel, you should follow all health-related protocols."

To be updated...

MNA/4879746