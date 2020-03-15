Coronavirus cases exceed 156k globally

The virus has affected over 140 countries, causing more than 5,800 deaths so far while near 76,000 patients with the virus have recovered.

In other developments, US President Donald Trump was tested for the virus, with the result coming back negative. Meanwhile, Begona Gomez - the wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez - has been diagnosed with the virus.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has described Europe as the new "epicenter" of the outbreak, which began late last year in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Spain and France have announced sweeping new restrictions on daily life in a bid to contain the coronavirus outbreaks in their countries, as the Philippines seals off Manila in the most aggressive response to the pandemic yet seen in Southeast Asia.

Meanwhile, Italy has the highest number of infections and deaths outside China with 21,157 confirmed cases and a death toll of 1,441. Iran stands next with 12,729 infections and 611 deaths.

This is while China recorded more imported cases of coronavirus than locally originated ones for a second time on Saturday, according to data released by the National Health Commission (NHC) on Sunday.

Mainland China had 20 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infections on March 14, up from 11 cases a day earlier. Of Saturday's cases, 16 involved travelers entering China from overseas, it said.

