Experts Assembly member Ayatollah Bathaei passes away on Monday

Born in 1941 in Golpayegan, Isfahan province, he studied in Qom Seminary. He served as the governor of Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari Province by the order of Islamic Revolution founder Ayatollah Khomeini in the early days of the 1979 revolution. He was also the Leader’s representative in Golpayegan, a faculty member of Tehran University, and a teacher at Qom Seminary School. He has written many books and papers on Islamic issues and human rights.

In separate messages, chairman of the Assembly of Experts Ayatollah Ahmad Jannati and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani expressed deepest condolences over this loss.

“He devoted his life to serving the Islamic Establishment, promoting the teachings of the Prophet (PBUH) and lecturing in seminary and university,” said Jannati in his message.

“For many years he has been devoted to explaining Islamic doctrines, serving the Ahl al-Bayt school, compiling valuable intellectual and religious works, and educating students,” noted Larijani in part of his message.

MNA/4879548/4879714/4879681