Death toll of coronavirus reaches 853 in Iran with 14,991 infections

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour made the announcement, saying that 1,053 more cases have tested positive in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 14,991.

The official also confirmed 4,996 recovered cases so far.

Referring to the rising cases of infection in Mashhad, he urged people to refrain from traveling to the city in Razavi Khorasan Province.

He noted that the only way to defeat the outbreak is to stay at home and avoid unnecessary travels.

Based on the latest reports on Monday, the total number of coronavirus cases worldwide has hit 169,610 with 6,518 deaths in 157 countries.

MNA/ 4879781