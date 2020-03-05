China’s 4th cargo of humanitarian aid to fight coronavirus to arrive in Iran: envoy

China’s 4th humanitarian aid to Iran to fight against ‘coronavirus’ includes kits to detect coronavirus, oxygen maker devices, kit analysis devices and medicines to combat the disease, the ambassador wrote in his Twitter account.

Keshavarzzadeh added, “we have no choice but to defeat coronavirus and we will overcome it.”

The coronavirus is spreading in the Middle East, Europe and other parts of the world, while parts of China begin to lower their emergency response level as the number of new cases reported there continues to slow.

