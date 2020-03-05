Enemies’ media aim to weaken community resilience against coronavirus: Shamkhani

“People’s mental health is being targeted by unfair attacks of Western, Hebrew, and Arabic media to harm their physical health,” Shamkhani tweeted in Persian on Thursday.

“The mission of the nation’s enemies is to boost the effectiveness of the coronavirus by weakening community resilience. The big lie of secrecy is the keyword of striking at Iranians’ mental health,” he added.

Some foreign media have made allegations against Tehran, accusing the Health Ministry of not issuing real figures regarding the coronavirus infections and death toll. This is while Iran has been clear from the first moments of being informed about the outbreak some two weeks ago. Health Ministry officials release the latest report on the virus every day at around 1:00 P.M. local time.

The World Health Organization’s director-general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said on Sunday that the organization has not noticed any problem with Iran's statistics on coronavirus outbreak.

“There are reports in the media, but here is the World Health Organization which is a technical organization and needs to investigate the facts; We don't repeat what the reporters say, we have our own mechanism, and we haven't seen faults in the statistics,” he said.

