Envoy hails Chinese people’s kindness towards Iran

“The enthusiasm of the Chinese people for sending aid to Iran is admirable,” wrote the envoy on Wednesday.

“In the past few days, I have received hundreds of thousands of face masks, protective clothing, glasses, hats, and breathing equipment, and stored them at the embassy.”

Photo sent by the envoy showing aid consignments of Chinese people

He said he has called for a cargo plane to deliver the consignment, hoping that the delivery would be done as soon as possible.

China has sent several humanitarian aid consignment to Iran so far to help the country in the combat against COVID-19.

As China is recovering from the outbreak with a significant downward number of infections, the virus is being spread throughout the world. Italy, Iran, and South Korea have the highest number of infections outside China.

According to the latest announcement on Tuesday, the virus has infected 8,042 individuals across Iran, claiming 291 lives, while 2,731 patients have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

