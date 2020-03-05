China to continue coop. with Iran, other states in fighting against coronavirus: spox

“China's prevention and control efforts have produced visible progress, but this is no time to relax as we are still in a critical stage. Currently, cases have been reported in many countries, and some of those countries are facing an increasingly severe situation,” said Zhao Lijian in a regular press conference on Tuesday.

“China has been in communication with other sides. We have provided testing reagents to Pakistan, Japan, and the AU, among others and shared diagnostic and therapeutic solutions with many countries,” he added.

The Chinese official noted, “The Red Cross Society of China and many Chinese enterprises delivered reagents to Iran and African countries. We also sent a volunteer expert team to Iran. While fighting the epidemic at home, we will continue working with other sides and offer them assistance to the best of our capabilities.”

According to the latest reports, the novel coronavirus has so far infected 93,191 people in 80 countries, claiming 3,203 lives.

The death toll of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 92 by Wednesday with 2,922 confirmed cases.

