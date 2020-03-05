  1. Politics
5 March 2020 - 21:00

China calls for immediate lifting of US anti-Iran sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak

China calls for immediate lifting of US anti-Iran sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak

TEHRAN, Mar. 05 (MNA) – China on Thursday called for the immediate lifting of the sanctions against Iran given the severe outbreak of the COVID-19 epidemic, saying the unilateral move hinders Iran and the international community in the fight against the virus and will only make the situation worse, CGTN reported.

On Thursday's regular briefing, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian reiterated China's opposition to the economic sanctions upon Iran, saying the epidemic is "a common challenge for all mankind" which requires joint efforts from the international community to fight against.

While urging the relevant party to lift the sanctions immediately, he stressed that China, as Iran's comprehensive strategic partner, will continue to offer necessary assistance and engage actively with the Iranian side on cooperation against COVID-19.

MNA/PR

News Code 156381

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 5 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News