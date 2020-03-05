China calls for immediate lifting of US anti-Iran sanctions amid COVID-19 outbreak

On Thursday's regular briefing, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry Zhao Lijian reiterated China's opposition to the economic sanctions upon Iran, saying the epidemic is "a common challenge for all mankind" which requires joint efforts from the international community to fight against.

While urging the relevant party to lift the sanctions immediately, he stressed that China, as Iran's comprehensive strategic partner, will continue to offer necessary assistance and engage actively with the Iranian side on cooperation against COVID-19.

MNA/PR