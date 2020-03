TEHRAN, Mar. 04 (MNA) – A group of WHO representatives, including its Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean, Dr. Richard Bernan, paid a visit to Masih Daneshvari Hospital in Tehran, where coronavirus patients are being treated.

The visitors hailed Iran's ability in coping with the virus. Iran and WHO have discussed further cooperation on Iran's strategic plan for the control of the new coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19.