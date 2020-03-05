Govt. to provide all facilities needed to combat coronavirus: Veep

He made the remarks on Thu. in separate phone calls with the governors of Tehran, Qom, Alborz, Goelstan, Gilan, Mazandaran, and Khuzestan provinces. “The government in cooperation with all responsible organization is striving to meet the demands of all regions of the country in combating COVID-19.”

He was briefed on the latest situation of these provinces taken in this field regarding the number of people infected with coronavirus, deaths and recovered ones, requirements, preventive measures and situation of hospitals and medical centers.

In his phone talks, Jahangiri pointed to the need for planning and activity of governors, as senior representatives of the government, within the framework of policies and programs of Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters, headed by the Minister of Health and Medical Education Namaki.

He also called on all governors to use potentials and capacities of all responsible organizations especially Nongovernmental Organizations (NGOs) and media for raising awareness of people as one of the most important methods in the fight against coronavirus.

Jahangiri also seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the round-the-clock services of the medical staff at hospitals across the country who are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus.

MNA/4870954