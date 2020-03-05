Iran able to improve world knowledge of coronavirus: WHO official

Bernan, who is in Tehran now, said "this is my second trip to Iran and according to my experiences, Iran is strong in managing crisis."

He referred to the check posts established at Iranian international airports and said, "Iranian managers are paying a specific attention to curbing the virus."

The WHO official added that Iran can exchange its acquired knowledge of the virus to the world, since it is getting experienced in dealing with it.

On the same day, as reported, Iran's permanent representative to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), Esmaeil Baghaei Hamaneh met and held talks with Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in Geneva.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed further cooperation on Iran's strategic plan for the control of the coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19, emphasizing the need for international cooperation to control the disease.

The World Health Organization on Monday sent its first planeload of assistance to Iran to help fight coronavirus, dispatching six medics with tons of medical equipment and test kits aboard a UAE military aircraft.

As of Wednesday, the death toll of the coronavirus outbreak in Iran rose to 92 with 2,922 confirmed cases.

