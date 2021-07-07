Iran, China discuss return of Iranian traders, students

Referring to his meeting with the Consular Director General of Chinese’s Foreign Ministry, Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh reiterated that transfer of convicts as well as return of Iranian traders and students to China were discussed.

In a tweet on Wed., Iranian envoy to China pointed to his meeting with the Consular Director General for Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs and wrote, “During the meeting with the Consular Director General of Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, consular issues were discussed, including the transfer of convicts and return of Iranian businesspersons and students to China.”

