China hails ‘traditional friendship’ with Iran

Recently, Zarif wrote a tweet in Chinese, praising China's response to the outbreak of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus.

Responding to the Iranian diplomat’s message, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “Zarif's remarks fully reflect the traditional friendship and sincere partnership between China and Iran. He noted that State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi has conveyed an oral message to Foreign Minister Zarif to express thanks to the Iranian side.”

The spokesman noted, “At present, the Chinese government is taking resolute and forceful measures to conduct scientific and effective prevention and control of the epidemic, and maintaining close cooperation with the World Health Organization and other international partners.”

“We are fully confident that the outbreak will be brought under control and defeated as soon as possible,” he added.

