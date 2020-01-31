Health min. calls for cancellation of all arrivals from China

"In a letter to Mr. Jahangiri, I asked him to issue orders to foreign ministry and ministry of defense to halt all the arrivals from China," he tweeted.

"All the border control centers have been on alert as of the outbreak of coronavirus," he added.

As reported, Iran will ban all the travels from China and restrict business trips to the East Asian country.

Iran is also to return 70 of its nationals residing in Wuhan from China within a few days.

"Some 70 of Iranian university students studying at universities in Wuhan will return home next week," Namaki announced in another tweet on Friday, adding "They will be quarantined for two weeks."

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi on Thu. expounded on the latest situation of Iranians residing in China’s Wuhan city and added, “continuous cooperation is being made with the domestic organizations for predicting healthcare services and the Iranian embassy in China has also adopted remarkable measures in this case.”

According to official reports, Coronavirus is less deadly than H1N1 Flu Virus but is highly contagious; however, no case of the disease has been reported in Iran so far.

Nearly 200 people infected by the Wuhan coronavirus have died, with about 9,800 infections confirmed, according to the latest reports.

