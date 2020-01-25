Iranian businesspeople warned against outbreak of lethal coronavirus in China

In a notification on Jan. 25, Iran-China Chamber of Commerce announced that those Iranians who intend to visit China should first monitor the latest situation of outbreak of coronavirus and avoid visiting the places suspect of contamination.

In case of observing the symptoms of coronavirus, it is recommended to refer to the healthcare and medical treatment centers and/or get in touch with the Iranian embassy or consulates in China.

Also, Chairman of Iran-China Chamber of Commerce Majidreza Hariri in his Instagram page wrote, “very dangerous and fatal respiratory virus has spread in China and some Southeast Asian countries severely in a way that all outbound travelers from China are strictly monitored in all airports across the world.

At least 26 have died and over 800 been infected by the coronavirus, which has been spreading across China.

The East Asian country stepped up measures on Friday to contain the virus, with public transport suspended in 10 cities, the shutting of temples and the rapid construction of a hospital to treat the infected.

Some famous temples have closed due to the virus. Beijing's Lama Temple, where people make offerings for the New Year, will close from Friday. Beijing also canceled two Lunar New Year temple fairs and closed the Forbidden City, the capital's most famous tourist attraction.

MNA/4833652