Coronavirus outbreak won't affect Iran-China trade ties: official

Chairman of Iran-China Joint Chamber of Commerce Majid-Reza Hariri made the remarks on Tuesday, and said “the outbreak of coronavirus in China will not affect trade and business ties between the two countries in the long run.”

“The outbreak of this dangerous virus has coincided with the New Year holidays in China and since we always face two or three weeks of holidays during Chinese New Year and no direct trade exchanges is done between the two countries during these days, an accurate evaluation cannot be made on the effect of this virus on the volume of trade exchanges between the two countries," he added.

“Iran’s exchanges of products with China are not merely related to the consumer products; rather, raw materials, crude minerals, and petrochemical products are exported from the Islamic Republic of Iran to China.”

