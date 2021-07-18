China calls for boosting coop. with Iran under Raeisi admin.

China is ready to work with Iran to continue to oppose unilateralism and bullying behaviors, said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday, CGTN reported.

He made the remarks during a phone call with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, saying that the two countries will work together to better safeguard the common interests of China, Iran, and other developing countries.

Noting the positive contributions Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and the Iranian government have made to the development of bilateral relations over the past eight years, Wang said that China will continue to strengthen communication and cooperation with the new government led by Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raeisi.

China thanks Iran for supporting China on issues concerning the country's core interests and will, as always, support Iran in safeguarding its state sovereignty and national dignity and choosing the path that suits their national conditions, Wang said.

For his part, Zarif thanked China for providing vaccine and anti-epidemic materials to Iran and supporting its fight against the epidemic, adding that Iran hopes to continue to strengthen cooperation with China in fighting the epidemic.

The Iranian side attaches great importance to Iran-China relations and believes that bilateral relations will be further deepened after the new Iranian government takes office, he added.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan.

