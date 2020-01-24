Iranian Embassy in China warns citizens of Coronavirus

In a statement released on Friday, the embassy asked the Iranian nationals traveling to China to stay away from quarantined cities and crowded areas in the East Asian country.

“Due to the outbreak of the new coronavirus, respected compatriots residing in China are urged to pay heed to healthcare warnings and stay away as much as possible from crowded areas,” the statement said.

“Given the Chinese government’s arrangements, unnecessary entry and exit (trips) to quarantined cities is currently not possible,” it added.

The embassy urged the travelers to monitor the latest situation of the virus outbreak at their destination and avoid places suspected of contamination.

At least 26 have died and over 800 been infected by the coronavirus, which as been spreading across China.

The East Asian country stepped up measures on Friday to contain the virus, with public transport suspended in 10 cities, the shutting of temples and the rapid construction of a hospital to treat the infected.

Some famous temples have closed due to the virus. Beijing's Lama Temple, where people make offerings for the New Year, will close from Friday. Beijing also canceled two Lunar New Year temple fairs and closed the Forbidden City, the capital's most famous tourist attraction.

