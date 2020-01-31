Iran temporarily halts flights to, from China: health min.

According to the decisions made in an emergency meeting on Friday, led by the First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri and attended by several Iranian senior officials, all flights to and from China have been halted amid the coronavirus outbreak until further notice.

Reiterating that no case of coronavirus infection has been so far reported in Iran, the minister said that the decision has been made following WHO's recent warning.



He also informed that those uninfected Iranian nationals and university students who are now in China will be returned home next week via exclusive flights under specific screenings.

He called for the Chinese government’s cooperation in this regard.

The minister added that those coming back from China will be quarantined for some days before getting reunited with their families.

According to official reports, Coronavirus is less deadly than H1N1 Flu Virus but is highly contagious; however, no case of the disease has been reported in Iran so far.

Nearly 200 people infected by the Wuhan coronavirus have died, with about 9,800 infections confirmed, according to the latest reports.

MNA/