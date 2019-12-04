  1. Sports
Belarus wins title of futsal tournament in Mashhad

TEHRAN, Dec. 04 (MNA) – National futsal team of Belarus claimed the title of 2019 Mashhad Cup which was held in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.

Three teams of Iran, Belarus and Slovakia had participated in the event and played in a round-robin format from Dec. 1 to 3 at Mashhad’s Shahid Beheshti stadium.

In the last match of the event on Tuesday, Belarus edged past Iran 3-2 to win the title with two wins. The team had earlier gained a 4-1 victory over Slovakia.

Iran came second with one point gained from the 5-5 draw against Slovakia in the opening match.

Iran is preparing to defend its title at the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship which is going to be held in Turkmenistan’s Ashgabat from Feb. 24 to Mar. 10.

