Iran B beats Malaysia at SAT Intl. Futsal C’ship Hat Yai Thailand 2020

Mehdi Alizadeh and Behrouz Azimi each scored two goals for Iran and Mohammad Hadi Monajemi added one.

Iranian team has defeated Tajikistan 3-2 in the opening match on Sunday.

SAT International Futsal Championship Thailand 2020 is being held in Hat Yai, Songkhla from Feb. 2 to 8.

The tournament was supposed to be played with six nations into two groups of three. Then, due to the Coronavirus concern both Turkmenistan and Kuwait withdrew from the event, being replaced by Myanmar and Thailand "B".

Finally, Myanmar also withdrew and the challenge was reorganized in a unique group of five teams.

