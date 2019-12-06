Iran learns fate at 2020 AFC Futsal C’ship

Iran was drawn in Group D along with South Korea, Saudi Arabia, and Thailand.

The event will be held in Turkmenistan from February 26 to Match 8.

Iran is the most decorated team of AFC Futsal Championship with 12 titles out of 15 editions of the games. The team defeated Japan in the final of the 2018 edition to claim the trophy.

The AFC Futsal Championship is Asia’s flagship international futsal competition, also serving as the final stage of FIFA Futsal World Cup qualifying, with the top five sides in Turkmenistan to represent the Continent at Lithuania 2020.

MAH/ 4790141