Iran climbs one place in Asian clubs’ ranking in 2020

From 2017 to 2020, Asian Football Confederation (AFC) calculates the score of Asian clubs which participate in the Asian Champions League (ACL) and AFC Cup according to a certain formula.

This was happened at the condition that football teams of Esteghlal and Shahr-e Khodro of Iran advanced to the stage group of ACL with gaining sweet wins over their rivals.

Accordingly, Iran will compete with four representatives in this edition of ACL at the stage group.

In the Preliminary Stage 2 of AFC Champions League, Esteghlal of Iran have thrashed Qatar’s Al-Rayyan 5-0 at Jassim bin Hamad Stadium on Tuesday.

