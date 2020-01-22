VP Sattari holds meeting with Turkish counterpart

The meeting was held on Wednesday in the presence of Turkey's Deputy Minister for Industry and Technology Prof. Hassan Mandal and Iran’s Ambassador to Ankara Mohammad Farazmand

Two sides discussed the development of scientific exchanges and trade volume between the two countries.

Heading an Iranian knowledge-based and technology delegation, Vice-President for the Science and Technology Sorena Sattari traveled to Turkey with the aim of expanding the international interactions of Iranian knowledge-based companies.

More than 80 representatives of knowledge-based companies active in the field of health, ICT, industrial machinery and equipment and advanced materials accompany him during the visit to Turkey.

The main purpose of this visit is to develop relations in science and technology and knowledge-based companies between the two countries. The development of scientific and technological relations between the two countries is expected during this visit.

