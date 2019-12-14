Iran to unveil another social robot on Dec. 17: VP Sattari

Speaking in the unveiling ceremony of the fourth generation of SURENA humanoid robot on Saturday, Vice-President for Science and Technology Sattari announced that another social robot, designed and manufactured by Iranian experts, will be unveiled at an international exhibition on December 17, marking the National Research Week in the country.

“Such projects need to be developed to the point of reaching commercialization,” he stressed.

Talking about the first generation of SURENA humanoid robot which was unveiled in 2007, Sattari said this class of robot is nowadays used in schools and research institutes.

“Some good projects concerning the manufacture of social robots will come into effect by our researchers in the future,” he said.

“Making these robots accessible to the public will be of great use; as such, we need to always strive to commercialize them,” he added.

The design and manufacture of the first generation of the SURENA humanoid robot went underway in 2007. The robot was able to speak according to a predefined text, and had remote control and predefined path tracking abilities. The SURENA II project was launched in 2008, capable of walking as well as performing some exhibitive scenarios.

SURENA III, with 190 cm height, was unveiled in 2015, and is capable of intelligently performing various scenarios. The robot is able to interact with its environment through vision and speech (in Persian), and to perform consistent tasks based on the visual and audial signals.

