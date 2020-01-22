  1. Technology
22 January 2020 - 13:00

Iran, Turkey to develop scientific, technological coop.

Iran, Turkey to develop scientific, technological coop.

TEHRAN, Jan. 22 (MNA) – Heading an Iranian knowledge-based and technology delegation, Vice-President for the Science and Technology Sorena Sattari traveled to Turkey with the aim of expanding the international interactions of Iranian knowledge-based companies.

Sattari left Tehran for Turkish capital on Wednesday to meet and hold talks with Turkish Vice President, Minister of Industry and Technology and Head of Higher Education Council on the development of scientific and technological cooperation.

More than 80 representatives of knowledge-based companies active in the field of health, ICT, industrial machinery and equipment and advanced materials accompany him during the visit to Turkey.

The main purpose of this visit is to develop relations in science and technology and knowledge-based companies between the two countries. The development of scientific and technological relations between the two countries is expected during this visit.

He is scheduled to travel to Istanbul to take part at the joint meeting between Iranian knowledge-based companies and Turkish companies. He is set to deliver a speech at the opening of this meeting.

MNA/IRN 83643763

News Code 154835

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News