Iran, Turkey to develop scientific, technological coop.

Sattari left Tehran for Turkish capital on Wednesday to meet and hold talks with Turkish Vice President, Minister of Industry and Technology and Head of Higher Education Council on the development of scientific and technological cooperation.

More than 80 representatives of knowledge-based companies active in the field of health, ICT, industrial machinery and equipment and advanced materials accompany him during the visit to Turkey.

The main purpose of this visit is to develop relations in science and technology and knowledge-based companies between the two countries. The development of scientific and technological relations between the two countries is expected during this visit.

He is scheduled to travel to Istanbul to take part at the joint meeting between Iranian knowledge-based companies and Turkish companies. He is set to deliver a speech at the opening of this meeting.

