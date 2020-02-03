Micro-turbine heat, power generator unveiled

For the first time, a micro-turbine device, generating electricity and heat simultaneously, was manufactured by a knowledge-based firm in the country.

In the unveiling ceremony on Monday, Vice-President for the Science and Technology Sattari said that the Alborz province is the hub of many new industries and technologies in the country.

He went on to say that technological and knowledge-based activities, including manufacturing this micro-turbine, promote a new trend in generating electricity and heat, adding, “it is hoped that we will witness the development of innovative activities in people’s lives.”

In addition to generating heat, this generator provides electricity required for residential or industrial units, Vice-President for Science and Technology Sattari added.

