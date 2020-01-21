Iran, Turkey emphasize boosting coop. in technology, industrial fields

Turkish Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank made the remarks in Ankara in his meeting with Vice-President for Science and Technology Sorena Sattari and stated, “the cooperation of the two countries will be promoted in the fields of industry and technology.”

The bilateral cooperation of the two countries of Iran and Turkey will help boom region in the relevant field, Turkish minister of industry added.

He further noted that the bilateral cooperation of the two countries in the fields of industry, technology and certain sciences can lead to the expansion and development of cooperation in various fields.

Establishing very close ties and promoting multidimensional cooperation between Iran and Turkey will have a key role in stability and prosperity of the region and also will be in favor of the people of two countries, he emphasized.

MNA/83643216