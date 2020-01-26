  1. Technology
Iran, Turkey sign 18 MoUs for marketing knowledge-based products

TEHRAN, Jan. 26 (MNA) – Head of the Strategic Technology Development Center said Iran has signed as many as 18 cooperation documents and contracts with Turkey in scientific and technological fields.

Last week, an Iranian scientific delegation headed by VP for Science and Technology, Sorena Sattari, visited Istanbul in Turkey.

During the visit, as many as 18 cooperation documents and finalized contracts were signed between a number of Iranian and Turkish companies, according to the Head of the Strategic Technology Development Center, Esmaeil Ghaderifar.

The MoUs were signed in line with exchanging technologies and finding markets for knowledge-based products, he added.

The documents were in the fields of stem cells, cognitive sciences, electronics, biotech, etc., he said.

