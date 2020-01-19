Iran’s knowledge-based economy climbs 60 steps in past 5 yrs.

He further noted to the activity of cooperatives in the country and said, “if cooperatives run their business activities traditionally, they will face serious problems ahead.”

Sattari made the remarks on Sun. in a joint meeting with the members of agricultural and knowledge-based unions and also chairman of Iran Chamber of Cooperatives and pointed to the significant growth of knowledge-based economy in the country over the past five years and stated, “focusing on oil-driven economy causes eradication of ecosystem, the issue of which should be taken into serious consideration.”

Over the past 10 years, pillars of ecosystems have been eradicated, so, effective steps should be taken to activate this ecosystem using technical knowhow, knowledge and entrepreneurship spirit, Sattari added.

He further noted that knowledge-based economy’s rank has hit from 120 to 61 over the past five years, he said, adding, “high potentials and capacities of cooperatives can be used for knowledge-based activities.”

