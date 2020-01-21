US’ illegal sanctions against independent states crime against humanity: Rouhani

Iranian President described Iran-Venezuela relations and cooperation as positive and friendly, saying, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to deepen its relations and cooperation with Venezuela as a friendly country”.

"Iran and Venezuela can develop their relations and cooperation in all fields, including in the fields of mines, energy, power plant construction and scientific and technological cooperation, and we are ready to hold a joint commission on cooperation in the near future,” he added.

Referring to the US’ illegal sanctions against the Iranian nation and their pressure and conspiracy against the Venezuelan government and nation, Rouhani described it as a crime against humanity, saying, "There is no doubt that independent states will resist these pressures and conspiracy and the nations’ resistance will make US regret their conspiracies.”

"The current US government is acting against both sovereign nations and governments and to the detriment of its people, and today it has become the enforcer of Zionist Regime’s policies in the world,” he added.

Rouhani praised the sympathy and condolences of the Venezuelan government and people with the Iranian people regarding the martyrdom of Lt.Gen. Soleimani and said, "His martyrdom made the Iranian nation deeply sorry and angry with the crimes of the US.”

Iranian and Venezuelan people are interested in each other and the cooperation and friendship of the two governments should be further developed, and that Iran will stand by the Venezuelan government and nation against US pressures, he noted.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Venezuela Jorge Arreaza, for his part, expressed his condolences and sympathy with the Iranian government and people over the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani by the US terrorist forces, saying, "There is no doubt that independent governments and nations will defend their interests under the enemies’ pressures and conspiracies.”

He also appreciated the comprehensive relations and support of Iran, calling for development of Tehran-Caracas relations and cooperation.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Arreaza, arrived in Tehran Sunday night for a three-day visit. He also held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Tehran on Monday on a host of bilateral topics as well as the recent regional and international issues.

